Uptown’s Monarch Market Announces First Three Vendors

Developers at Monarch Market, the 18,000-square-foot culinary collective set to open at Center City in Uptown this fall, announced the first three food stall tenants to sign on for the development this morning.

Barley and Burger, Curry Junction, and Rolled AF will be the first three of 12 total food stalls located inside One Independence Center on North Tryon Street between East Trade and East 5th streets.

Two of the concepts are locally based while the other is based in eastern North Carolina.

Curry Junction comes from the family behind Curry Gate, an Indian and Nepalese restaurant that has built a fervent following for its traditional curry dishes, tandoori-style cooking and fresh naan since its 2020 opening in the North End.

Rolled AF is a new concept from the owners of Nacho Average Truck and 22 Street Kitchen, two Charlotte food trucks that are merging their recipes to create a modern Mexican menu of tacos and burritos.

Barley and Burger originated in Rocky Mount, serving gourmet burgers made from Black Angus beef, short rib and chuck alongside wings, nachos, loaded fries and craft beer.

“As you can see with these regionally based, chef-driven brands, Monarch Market is set to be a culinary experience filled with diverse food and culture,” says Akhtar Nawab, chef, co-chief executive officer and founding partner of Hospitality HQ, which is overseeing development of the market alongside Crescent Communities, in a release on Monday.

“We look forward to expanding upon our vision for Monarch Market to be an incubator for culinary talent with more like-minded culinary concepts as we move closer to opening.”

In addition to the food stalls, Monarch Market will include a full-service restaurant, a cocktail lounge located on a mezzanine with outdoor space overlooking Tryon Street and Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, a semi-private space that can be reserved for corporate and group events, plus indoor and outdoor bars on the main level.

Monarch Market will offer catering that allows groups to choose foods from any of the vendors onsite and food delivery for those who work on the floors above at One Independence Center.

“We are ecstatic to debut our new concept at Monarch Market this fall,” said Rolled AF co-owner Ashley Outlaw, also the owner of Nacho Average Truck, in Monday’s release. “We’ve been looking for the right space to combine our skills and passion for Mexican cuisine, and look forward to joining the other unique F&B offerings at the culinary collective.”

“We are thrilled to continue our expansion throughout Charlotte and bring Curry Junction to the Monarch Market community,” added Curry Gate owner Chuda Dhimal. “We plan to bring our craveable Indian dishes to the heart of Uptown alongside a diverse lineup of like-minded culinary operators.”