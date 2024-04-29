Three US Marshals Killed in East Charlotte Shootout

Three US Marshals were killed and five more law enforcement officers injured when suspects opened fire on members of the Fugitive Task Force who had showed up to serve a warrant at an east Charlotte home on Monday afternoon.

CMPD representatives and city officials addressed the media near the site of the shootout, located on Galway Drive in east Charlotte’s Shannon Park neighborhood, which also resulted in the death of one suspect outside of the home.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said the suspect named in the warrant is believed to be the one who opened fire on the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force agency when he met them in the front yard. After the suspect was shot and killed, CMPD officers began arriving on the scene, at which time a second suspect opened fire on officers from inside the house.

All three law enforcement officers killed on Monday were members of the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, comprising sworn officers from law enforcement agencies from around the region.

Jennings stated that one of the men killed was a deputy US Marshal, while two others were officers with the NC Department of Adult Correction. One other member of the Fugitive Task Force and four CMPD officers were also injured. One of the CMPD officers is said to be in “very critical condition.” UPDATE: Jennings confirmed later on Monday night that the officer in critical condition, identified as Joshua Eyer, succumbed to his injuries.

The incident started shortly after 1:30 p.m., with the first CMPD alert that something had happened coming at 1:49 p.m.

Jennings said that, following an hours-long standoff that ended just before 5 p.m., two people were removed from the home and taken into custody. One of them was a juvenile. It’s believed that only one of the two people in the home opened fire on officers, though the investigation into what exactly happened on Monday afternoon continues, with more details to come later.

Jennings said that, in his 32 years with the department, he can’t remember a day as deadly for law enforcement as Monday has been.

“I can’t imagine there’s one [day] that’s worse than what we’ve seen today,” Jennings said.

Mayor Vi Lyles also addressed the media during Monday evening’s press conference, at times getting emotional.

“Think about it, your father, your husband, your friend, your neighbor, all of them were one person like that, and today they’re not going home,” she said. “Three people lost their lives today, and the most that I can ask of our community is that we honor and respect them for all the work that they’ve done and all the work that we will do to make it possible for our city to be safer.”

In a statement from community organization CharlotteEAST, executive director Greg Asciutto sent love to all impacted officers and their families.

“Our hearts go out to all impacted by today’s act of violence in Shannon Park,” Asciutto’s statement read. “Too often in East Charlotte, especially in recent months, the senseless actions of a few individuals have upturned the lives of many.

“While we do not understand how this situation unfolded, we do know that it is yet another in a series of gun-related incidents that have plagued the Milton/Barrington/Plaza area,” it continued. “Since Saturday [April] 27th, five reports of shots fired have been made within a mile of the site of today’s incident … If you are an agency or individual active in this corridor with a serious interest in creating collective, long-term, goal-oriented solutions, please contact us.”