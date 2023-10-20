What’s in the CMS Bond Referendum?
A look at what's planned with potential funding
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) hosted a designer’s showcase at South Mecklenburg High School on Thursday, featuring five proposed projects in the $2.5-billion school bond referendum that is currently on the ballot in Mecklenburg County, with early voting having kicked off on Oct. 19.
The CMS Board of Education (BOE) adopted the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) in late February and the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners authorized a general obligation bond referendum in May.
Should the bond be approved in the current election, which wraps up on Nov. 7, the referendum will allow Mecklenburg County to finance specific projects at a low-interest rate.
Of the 30 projects the CMS bond would fund, five projects and design teams were featured in Thursday’s event:
North Mecklenburg High School
North Meck High School has $228,464,171 earmarked in the bond that will go toward replacing and upgrading existing facilities and implementing a comprehensive athletics package. The package will support the school’s athletic programs by creating a new soccer/practice field, tennis courts, softball field, baseball field and artificial turf infield.
South Mecklenburg High School
South Meck High School’s $127,909,253 bond package will include repairing the existing football stadium, baseball, soccer, tennis and softball fields as part of its comprehensive athletics package. The project will also improve existing classrooms and develop additional buildings.
Second Ward
The New Second Ward Medical & Technology High School will use its $176,810,460 bond to relocate the existing program at Hawthorne High School to the new magnet high school at Second Ward’s former Metro site. The new facility will specialize in medical and technological education, carrying on the legacy of one of Charlotte’s most historic educational institutions.
Cotswold/Chantilly Montessori/Billingsville Elementary Schools
Cotswold and Billingsville elementary schools will temporarily combine locations at Billingsville with its $80,555,856 funding. The project will demolish Chantilly Montessori Elementary and relocate the PK-6 program to Billingsville.
Park Road Montessori/Sedgefield/Dilworth Elementary Schools
With its $89,491,970 bond, Park Road Montessori will relocate its PK-6 program to the converted Sedgefield Elementary and replace Park Road Montessori with a 45-classroom school for Dilworth paired schools. The previous Dilworth Elementary will be repurposed as a middle school magnet.
The remaining planned projects funded by the bond referendum are as follows:
Location: Albemarle Road Middle School
Project: Onsite replacement with 54-classroom baseline facility
Cost: $97,732,036
Location: East Mecklenburg High School
Project: Final phases of ongoing work, including replacement of balance of campus buildings; comprehensive athletics package
Cost: $201,339,353
Location: Montessori Secondary at Marie G. Davis
Project: Convert to 7-12 Montessori to replace use at J.T. Williams and expand programs; complete renovations at J.T. Williams for use by alternative education programs
Cost: $9,174,783
Location: Sedgefield Elementary School
Project: Relocate Montessori PK-6 program to converted Sedgefield ES; replace primary building with 45-classroom school for Dilworth-paired schools; repurpose Dilworth for a middle school magnet
Cost: Unlisted
Location: Cochrane Collegiate Academy/iMeck (design)
Project: Onsite replacement with 54-classroom baseline facility; relocate 9-12 iMeck program to Garinger High School
Cost: $7,506,657
Location: Garinger High School
Project: Next phase of ongoing work, including new kitchen/cafeteria, specialty classrooms, gym and athletic facilities; renovate and repurpose existing kitchen/cafeteria
Cost: $54,905,692
Location: J.T. Williams (design)
Project: Final phase of work to support alternative education use
Cost: $1,647,753
Location: Villa Heights Elementary School (design)
Project: 45-classroom baseline school to be constructed on the Hawthorne site; demolish existing Villa Heights
Cost: $6,247,870
Location: Cornelius Elementary School
Project: Onsite replacement with 45-classroom baseline facility
Cost: $76,471,997
Location: Huntersville Elementary School
Project: Onsite replacement with 45-classroom baseline facility
Cost: $66,235,904
Location: Stumptown Road Middle School (working title)
Project: Baseline 54-classroom facility at Stumptown Road to relieve Bailey Road Middle School, Davidson K-8, and J.M. Alexander Middle School
Cost: $92,371,482
Location: Allenbrook Elementary School
Project: Offsite replacement at Freedom Driving Range; demolish existing facility
Cost: $74,244,220
Location: Berryhill School
Project: Offsite replacement; demolish building
Cost: $104,286,451
Location: Coulwood STEM Academy
Project: Onsite replacement with 54-classroom baseline facility; STEM program to remain
Cost: $92,706,982
Location: Harding University High School
Project: Final phases of work, to include comprehensive athletics package and balance of campus replacement
Cost: $202,879,499
Location: West Regional Athletic Complex (design)
Project: New multi-sport regional athletic competition complex with gymnasium, natatorium, stadium, fields, ancillary spaces
Cost: $8,999,791
Location: Wilson STEM Academy
Project: Onsite replacement with 54-classroom baseline facility
Cost: $92,471,565
Location: E.E. Waddell High School (design)
Project: Building addition to support program(s)
Cost: $1,563,349
Location: Matthews Elementary School
Project: Replacement with 45-classroom baseline facility
Cost: $79,874,929
Location: South Charlotte Middle School (working title)
Project: Baseline 54-classroom facility to relieve Community House Middle School, Jay M. Robinson Middle School and Rea Farms STEAM K-8
Cost: $101,089,262
Location: South Charlotte Middle School (design)
Project: Onsite replacement with 54-classroom baseline facility
Cost: $7,741,099
Location: Beverly Woods Elementary School
Project: Onsite replacement with 45-classroom baseline school
Cost: $71,237,700
Location: Quail Hollow Middle School
Project: 54-classroom baseline facility on Highway 160 to relieve Southwest and Kennedy middle schools
Cost: $98,436,153
Location: Steele Creek Elementary School
Project: Onsite replacement with 45-classroom baseline facility
Cost: $80,830,528
Location: Northwest School of the Arts/First Ward
Project: Final phase of work, to include new specialty classroom space and 9-12 conversion/expansion; renovate First Ward as full magnet 6-8.
Cost: $93,654,147
Location: University Park Arts
Project: Onsite replacement with 39-classroom baseline facility with arts-specific spaces to support program
Cost: $73,119,088
For a more detailed look at each proposal, visit CMS’s resource page.
