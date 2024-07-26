Affordable Housing Champions Share 2023 Charlotte Woman of the Year Honors

Two women leading local work toward housing solutions have both been recognized for their efforts by being named 2023 Charlotte Woman of the Year.

Laura Belcher, president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region and Dionne Nelson, president and CEO of Laurel Street, will share the honor, which has been awarded annually since 1955 to women whose service and contributions to the city of Charlotte help promote a significant improvement in the lives of the city’s residents.

“Through years of unwavering focus on creative and practical solutions, each of them has made a significant impact in providing affordable housing to hundreds of people in our community, especially in 2023,” said Jill Flynn, board chair of the Charlotte Woman of the Year organization, in a press release. “These two outstanding leaders are now part of the legacy of prior Charlotte Woman of the Year honorees who, over decades, have been catalysts for change and positive progress that benefits the well-being of our community.”

Belcher joined Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region in 2014. During her decade of service, the organization has seen a 400% increase in the number of families served through new home production, home preservation and expansion of financial literacy programs.

Belcher also hosted the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project with Habitat Charlotte Region in 2023. The project accelerated the completion of The Meadows at Plato Price, shaving a year off the anticipated end date, and brought awareness to the need for affordable housing.

“Laura is laser-focused on tackling the issue of affordable housing and leading the way in removing barriers to homeownership for working families in the Charlotte Region,” stated Melissa McGuire, managing director of Sherpa, who nominated Belcher for the award. “She is committed to providing more diverse housing solutions and has made Habitat Charlotte Region both an economic driver and provider of significant opportunity for civic engagement in our community.”

Nelson is the founder and president of Laurel Street, a mixed-income housing development company that creates communities for working families and seniors. Laurel Street developments include community features and amenities such as functional floor plans, lush landscaping, attractive interior finishes and distinctive exterior elevation.

The company, which Nelson founded in 2011, has a development and acquisition portfolio valued at $1 billion and includes over 5,500 units in 55 communities — all of which serve mixed-income households.

“As our city grapples with rapid growth, income inequality and legacies of racism, Dionne’s leadership, commitment and projects are a testament to serving and delivering sustained impact and benefits to residents who need it the most,” said Charles Thomas, Charlotte program director with the Knight Foundation, who nominated Nelson. “She is a strategic thought leader and partner with many organizations to find solutions to the affordable housing crisis.”

In addition to managing Laurel Street, Nelson is co-president of LSA Management, a multifamily property management firm; serves on the board of directors for Cousins Properties, a publicly traded real estate investment trust; is a board member with the Low Income Investment Fund, a nonprofit community development financial institution; and is a director for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond’s Charlotte branch.

Nelson and Belcher will be honored at an event at the Foundation for the Carolinas in October.